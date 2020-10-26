Sasha Banks beats Bayley inside Hell in a Cell to become WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion for the first time in her career.

Sasha Banks joins an exclusive list that includes Asuka and her Hell in a Cell opponent Bayley as the only women to have won all active Women’s Championships in the WWE today. She did so after beating Bayley inside the steel structure tonight.

Bayley entered the ring with a Chair in her hand. However, Banks superkicked it out of the ring before the cell came down. The challenger had all the momentum early on. The match seemed to be heading towards an early finish after Banks locked Bayley in the Banks Statement. However, Bayley managed to break out.

Bayley managed to swing the match in her favor with the help of Kendo sticks. However, the challenger managed to stage a comeback and send Bayley into the cell with a hurricanrana. She then placed a few Kendo sticks between the cell and steel steps and attempted a suplex. However, Bayley managed to avoid it and hit the drop-toe hold causing Banks to fall on her neck, hitting the steps and the Kendo sticks on her way down.

Bayley continued to dominate the match as she assaulted Banks with a steel chair. She smashed her head onto the steel ring beam and hit her on the back with a Kendo stick. Banks launched her own comeback after spraying the fire extinguisher at Bayley.

The two continued to counter each other until Banks finally put Bayley through another Banks Statement. She put Bayley’s neck through the chair and kicked her fists until Bayley finally tapped out allowing Banks to become only the third Grand Slam women’s champion.

This is the first time she’s become the Women’s champion on the Blue Brand. It is also her first victory inside Hell in a Cell after losing her first two matches. It will be interesting to see if she manages to successfully defend her title, having failed to do so even once since moving to the main roster.

