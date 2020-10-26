Rohit Sharma ruled out of IPL 2020: The captain of Mumbai Indians hasn’t taken the field in their last two matches in IPL 2020.

India limited-overs vice-captain and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma’s hamstring injury has confused the Indian cricket fans with respect to the recently announced national squads for the imminent tour of Australia.

Sharma, who had scored 260 runs in nine matches at an average and strike rate of 28.88 and 129.35 respectively, missed the last two matches of the tournament citing his injury.

In Sharma’s absence, Mumbai won and lost a match each under the captaincy of vice-captain Kieron Pollard. While there hasn’t been any official announcement from MI, Sharma not featuring in the Indian team across formats gives signs of a serious injury.

If Sharma isn’t expected to recover for the Test series in Australia beginning from December 16, his prospect of taking further part in IPL 2020 remains minimal.

Rohit Sharma ruled out of IPL 2020?

Mumbai Indians taking to their Twitter handle to post a couple of pictures and a 45-second video of Sharma training tonight has further added to the confusion around Sharma’s injury.

With BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) stating that they will continue to monitor the 33-year old player’s injury, one can’t entirely rule out the possibility of Sharma boarding the plane to Australia.

At this point in time, there has been no update on Sharma’s IPL 2020 future. MI’s latest post hints at them being positive about their regular captain taking the field at some point in the tournament. The defending champions will next be seen locking horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore on October 28.

Twitter reactions on Rohit Sharma:

🧐 https://t.co/YSjzGzXVnO — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 26, 2020

Indian selectors don’t name @ImRo45 in any of the 3 formats for a tour ending mid January (the release says @BCCI medical team will monitor his progress). And the same evening @mipaltan upload pictures of him practising. What’s the catch here? — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 26, 2020

Rohit Sharma trains for Mumbai Indians on the day he wasn’t picked for India’s tour to Australia 🤨#IPL2020 #AUSvIND 📷 – @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/GNCve2SfCR — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 26, 2020

I guess the fact that Rohit Sharma may not be fit enough to even play the tests in mid December would suggest he won’t be part of the IPL anymore. His fitness is being monitored but with quarantine and travel restrictions, it seems unlikely. What a pity! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2020

