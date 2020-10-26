Randy Orton beats Drew McIntyre to become WWE Champion at Hell in a Cell. He has now tied Triple H with the 2nd most World titles in the WWE at 14.

It was long rumored that Drew McIntyre would drop the WWE title to Randy Orton. He was speculated to do so at SummerSlam. Instead, the title change finally took place tonight at Hell in a Cell after a three month long feud between the two.

Not as good as the other two Hell in a Cell matches, Orton was McIntyre was still brilliant despite feeling a little bit overdrawn due to how long the feud has lasted. The standout moment of the match was when they took their fight atop the steel structure.

Orton attacked McIntyre before the match even began. He posed as a cameraman and attacked the WWE Champion during his entrance. Despite the surprise attack, McIntyre seemed to be in control for much of the match. It was only when they took the action outside when the momentum swung in Orton’s favor.

A steel pipe to McIntyre’s leg and a bump through the announcer’s desk left him immobilised. Orton continued to savor tormenting the WWE Champion however, McIntyre had one last burst of energy left in him. He launched a comeback and attempted to put Orton out with a Claymore. However, Orton managed to dodge the finisher and took McIntyre out with the RKO.

He celebrated by staring down his fallen opponent before walking out as a 14 time World Champion in the WWE; Tying Triple H. Only John Cena at 16 has more World title reigns in the WWE than the apex predator.

