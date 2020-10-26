Getty Images



It’s not every day that an NFL kicker gets sent out to attempt a potentially record-setting 65-yard field goal, but that’s what happened on Sunday when the Panthers decided to have Joey Slye try a kick from that distance. With two minutes left in the fourth quarter and Carolina trailing 27-24, the Panthers were faced with a fourth-and-19 from the Saints’ 47-yard line. At that point, Panthers coach Matt Rhule really only had two options: Go for it or go for the field goal (Punting wasn’t an option because the Panthers only had one timeout left and the game would have effectively been over with a punt).

Since no kicker in NFL history had ever hit a field goal from 65 yards, it didn’t seem likely Rhule would go that route, but that’s exactly what he did. The Panthers coach sent out Slye for the kick and what happened was one of the most dramatic field goal attempts you’ll ever see.

Although the kick ended up falling short, it was so close that multiple Panthers players thought it was going to go through. At the five-second mark in the clip above, you can see one player signal that the field goal is going to be good.

The most excruciating thing about this miss for the Panthers is just how CLOSE Slye came to making the kick and setting the NFL record for longest field goal. The Panthers kicker literally missed the field goal by about a foot.

WOW. Slye came THAT CLOSE to making it.

The record is currently held by Lions kicker Matt Prater, who hit a 64-yarder while playing for the Broncos in December 2013. Since Prater’s make, there had only been three attempts of 65 yards or more in the NFL with those coming from Blair Walsh (68), Cairo Santos (66) and Justin Tucker (65). Only Tucker’s even came close, but none of those came as close as the one that Slye attempted on Sunday.

After the miss, the Saints got the ball back and were able to run out the clock for a 27-24 win.