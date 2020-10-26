Odell Beckham Jr. had a knee injury against the Bengals yesterday, where he was immediately brought out of the game. It is now confirmed that he will miss the rest of the season.

Odell Beckham Jr. has an ACL tear

It is now confirmed that Odelle tore is ACL, and will be out of the season.

Browns’ WR Odell Beckham Jr texted @JosinaAnderson that he tore his ACL and his season is over. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 26, 2020

This is a big loss for the Browns, as they finally had hope to make it to the playoffs. The team was finally living up to its potential. Odell Beckham Jr. will have to sit out this entire season, and hope to be fit and ready till the start of next season.

Who can replace OBJ?

The Browns just lost a key player to their offense, one that might not even be replaceable. But there are options for replacing Odell Beckham Jr. But at what cost?

The Bengals recently put John Ross on the trade block. John Ross holds the 40 yard record (4.22 seconds ) but he hasn’t lived up to his hype. Another possible trade might be for Julio Jones. He is one of the best receivers to ever play in the NFL, and the Atlanta Falcons might be willing to trade him, but it’ll be extremely costly.

The Browns do have options, but it depends how much they’re willing to give up for it. They could wait until next year for OBJ to return healthy, or they could go all out this year and try and win the Super Bowl.

Odell Beckham Jr. is the 8th highest-graded WR in the NFL since entering the league in 2014 (91.5)

Wishing OBJ a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nGKSVj32Rp

— PFF (@PFF) October 26, 2020

