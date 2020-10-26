Getty’s Andy Lyons



Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. limped to the locker room after attempting to make a tackle during the return of a Baker Mayfield interception in the first quarter of Sunday’s win over the Bengals. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, it is believed that Beckham suffered a major knee injury. A Monday morning MRI will determine the prognosis.

Beckham was the intended receiver on Mayfield’s first attempt of the day. He had not gotten his head around when Darius Phillips picked off a throw to the wide receiver’s inside shoulder. It appeared that Beckham leapt into the air to avoid running into fullback Andy Janovich on the interception return. The Browns were left with just three other active receivers: Jarvis Landry, rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones and Rashard Higgins. The latter two made large contributions down the stretch of a 37-34 victory.

Beckham has 23 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns this season. In the first meeting between the two teams on Thursday Night Football, he recorded four receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown.

The 27-year-old missed a combined 27 games during the first six seasons of his career. It sounds as though he might miss the final nine games of the incumbent season. He has three years remaining on the five-year, $90 million contract signed in August of 2018.