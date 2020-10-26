It’s the seventh NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we’re keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 7 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can’t wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know

Schedule

Thursday

Eagles 22, Giants 21 (Recap)

Sunday

Washington 25, Cowboys 3 (Recap)

Bills 18, Jets 10 (Recap)

Steelers 27, Titans 24 (Recap)

Saints 27, Panthers 24 (Recap)

Browns 37, Bengals 34 (Recap)

Lions 23, Falcons 22 (Recap)

Packers 35, Texans 20 (Recap)

Buccaneers 45, Raiders 20 (GameTracker)

49ers 33, Patriots 6 (GameTracker)

Chiefs 43, Broncos 16 (GameTracker)

Jaguars at Chargers (GameTracker)

Seahawks at Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Bears at Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Herbert for Rookie of the Year?

Justin Herbert continues to build his case — and it is getting strong and stronger every week — to be the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year. After his Chargers fell behind to the Jaguars in the second half, he marched them right down the field for multiple scoring drives. He struck fast on the first drive with a 70-yard TD pass. On the ensuing Chargers possession, he moved move methodologically down the field before using his legs to get into the end zone.

Flea flicker gone horribly wrong



Want to see an NFL flea flicker play call go impossibly bad? Just watch the Denver Broncos and Drew Lock as he tries to make the trick play happen, but Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark has another idea.

Jaguars specials keeping them alive

The Jags fell behind big early to the Chargers, but a punt block recovered for a touchdown has completely flipped this game upside down.

Brady making it looks like it’s 2007 again

Tom Brady is an ageless wonder, and he just completed one of the prettiest-looking deep TD passes by any QB — yes, including Patrick Mahomes — during the 2020 season. Watch him drop this ball on a dime to Scotty Miller in the only spot he could put it.

Gronk looking more and more like his old self

Rob Gronkowski got off to a slow start in his Bucs debut this season, but he has come on strong over the last two games. In Week 7, Tom Brady and Gronkowski connected on a back-shoulder fade for a TD that was reminiscent of their time together in New England. He followed it with the Gronk spike.

Mayfield leads comeback drive

Baker Mayfield put the team on his back and looked more like his rookie self in Week 7 than we’ve seen at any point since his rookie season. Mayfield was dealing with limited time, but he connected on deep shots to Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones — the latter being a TD — to lead Cleveland back to get the win.

Stafford leads wild comeback drive

Matthew Stafford connected on a long pass to Kenny Golladay with a few seconds left before spiking the ball with three seconds remaining (following an official review). With one play left for the Lions to complete an incredible comeback, Stafford avoided the rush, bought time and connected with T.J. Hockenson for a game-winning score.

Gurley couldn’t hold up

With time winding down, all Todd Gurley needed to do was get the first down and fall down for the Falcons to run the clock down before kicking the game-winning chip shot field goal. Instead, much like Ahmad Bradshaw did in Super Bowl XLVI, Gurley couldn’t stop his momentum and scored the TD.

Brown gives the Titans hope with breakaway TD

Do you think Ryan Tannehill is happy to have second-year WR A.J. Brown back from injury? When it appeared all hope was lost for the Titans, Brown flipped the script with a 74-yard TD catch and run.

Adams adds to monster day with long TD

Davante Adams is fully healthy and recovered from a hamstring injury that slowed him down earlier this season and it shows. On a third-down play, Aaron Rodgers took a risk when he went long to Adams but it paid off big. Adams added the 45-yard TD to his explosive game that includes 180 yards receiving and two touchdowns on 12 receptions. Follow along with all of the action in Packers-Texans in our live blog here.

Bryant doubles up

You might not have heard of Browns rookie tight end Harrison Bryant before this week, but if you play fantasy football, get him on your radar now. Bryant got the start over David Njoku with starting tight end Austin Hooper out with injury and he is making the most of it. He just caught his second TD of the game. Follow along with all of the action in Browns-Bengals in our live blog here.

Johnson puts defender in spin cycle

Diontae Johnson scored his second TD of the game when Ben Roethlisberger found him underneath and he made the defender look silly when he pivoted and reversed course into the end zone for the TD. Follow along with all of the action in Steelers-Titans in our live blog here.

Thomas continues hot streak

Converting from quarterback in college to tight end in the NFL is not easy, but Logan Thomas is resetting the narrative. After scoring a TD against the Giants in Week 6, he got back on the board in Week 7 against the Cowboys. Thomas broke the wimpy tackler and took it across pay dirt. Follow along with all of the action in Cowboys-Washington in our live blog here.

Bridgewater tees up a long TD bomb

When the Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater this offseason, no one knew what to expect, but the veteran QB wasted no time adjusting to Joe Brady’s offensive system. He has been light out all season, and although at times he has been more game manager than game breaker, that wasn’t the case early in Week 7. Bridgewater found D.J. Moore for a 74-yard TD connection to get the Panthers back in the game against the Saints.

Tony Pollard breaks free on the kick return

The Cowboys have been finding ways to get Pollard more involved lately and that includes using him as their return man. When the Cowboys needed it most after falling behind 9-0 to Washington, Pollard nearly returns a kickoff all the way to the house for a TD.

Big Ben fits in tight-window TD

Ben Roethlisberger still has some of the best touch and arm talent in the NFL and he has put that on display all season long. When most offenses get moved back 15 yards in the red zone due to penalty, they bog down and settle for a field goal. Roethlisberger made sure that wasn’t the case by fitting in this TD pass to Diontae Johnson.

Jared Cook’s juggling TD catch

With Michael Thomas still out, and no Emmanuel Sanders, Drew Brees and the Saints offense had to get creative on what ended up being a near-perfect opening TD drive. Getting creative involved targeting Jared Cook in the red zone and the veteran tight end made a juggling TD catch. This was the first TD of the game and it was impressive.

We’ll have our first snow game!

If everything goes according to plan and the forecasters over at weather.com are right, we will have our first now game of the 2020 season when the Chiefs play the Broncos in Denver. We are expecting heavy mixed precipitation with total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches hitting the area throughout the day Sunday — that should have an impact on the game. The chance of precipitation is currently set at 80% with winds up to 10 mph. The line and total have been plummeting in the Chiefs-Broncos matchup all week, and a key reason is likely the weather forecast. It’s projected to be in the teens all game, and there’s a solid chance the players will have to deal with some snow. The total has dropped all the way from 49.5 down to 44 as of Saturday evening. On Sunday morning and as of now, that line has popped back up to 44.5.