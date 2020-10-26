Getty Images



Usually, there’s not much good that can come out of your quarterback throwing an interception on the goal line. If there’s anyone that knows that much, it’s a Seahawks fan.

But DK Metcalf found a silver lining in Russell Wilson’s costly red zone interception during Sunday night’s game against the Cardinals. As Budda Baker picked off Wilson and sprinted down the open field with nothing but green grass in front of him, it looked like he was going to cruise to a 99-yard pick-six. That’s when Metcalf saw an opportunity to showcase his insane athleticism.

Even with Baker’s significant head start both timing-wise and position-wise, Metcalf turned on the jets and managed to hunt down the Cardinals safety shy of the end zone. It made for an incredible highlight and one of the more astonishing feats of athleticism that you’ll see on the football field this year.

Not surprisingly, Metcalf dropped a lot of jaws and inspired plenty of tweets. It’s not every day you get to see a 6-foot-4, 230-pound receiver go into full “Beast of the Hunt” mode and make one of the best defensive plays of the year.

It was hard not to find humor in the play, too.

And, of course, there were instant memes. An iconic highlight isn’t truly an iconic highlight unless it immediately enters meme culture.

Some also drew the connection between Metcalf’s play and one that Ben Watson made following a Champ Bailey interception during a 2011 Patriots-Broncos game.

Not only was Metcalf’s highlight just absurd, it was also crucial to the scoreboard. The Cardinals were completely held off the board following the INT, meaning that Metcalf’s hustle and wheels took at least six points off the board.