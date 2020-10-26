Navdeep Saini injury update: The fast bowler from Royal Challengers Bangalore had injured his hand against Chennai Super Kings.

During the 44th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai yesterday, Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowler Navdeep Saini had injured his hand while fielding a ball hit by Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

It all had happened on the last delivery of the 18th over when Dhoni hit a yorker from Saini back to him. With the ball hit hard, Saini was seen in significant pain and immediately left the field with the match all but over.

It was later reported that Saini had split the webbing of his right hand and required medical attention on his bowling hand. Saini, a key part of RCB’s bowling attack, remains doubtful for their next match against Mumbai Indians on October 28.

Navdeep Saini injury update

It was Royal Challengers head physiotherapist Evan Speechly who made public an update on Saini’s injury. “Saini has split his webbing in the last ball there. He obviously got hit on the thumb on the right hand. He has just split the webbing over there,” Speechly told RCB TV.

Being asked about Saini’s availability for the next match, Speechly didn’t give a concrete answer but laid emphasis on waiting till Wednesday. “Fortunately, we had a good hand surgeon, he stitched up nicely. So, we could just monitor over the night and check it after getting ready for the next game,” he added.

In the 11 matches that Bangalore have played so far, they have won seven and lost four to be at third position on the points table. Saini, who has played all the 11 matches for RCB, has picked five wickets at an average of 63.60, an economy rate of 7.95 and a strike rate of 48.