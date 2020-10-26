MIL Vs ROM Fantasy Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: League leaders’ AC Milan look to scour their way past a barrage of injuries.

Sitting in top spot of Serie A 2020-21, AC Milan has shown that their renaissance wasn’t just limited to the tailend of the bygone edition of the league. The club has continued making massive strides in the marquee competition this season as well to emerge as early contenders for the glistening trophy.

While there’s still a long way to go before AC Milan can truly be regarded as outright favourites, the club’s four match winning spin has seen them emerge as formidable opponents. It’s a side clubs have hated taking on, a team which putdown hated rivals Inter Milan 2-1 in the Milan derby.

That win was the club’s most sublime performance of the season, one which augured extremely well for them. And with a triumph in the Europa League to follow up that win, AC Milan make a foray into this contest buoyed by a sparkling winning run.

MIL Vs ROM Fantasy Probable Winner

The momentum running through the side’s veins at the moment is much needed. AC Milan have been hit hard by injuries and Coronavirus, set of events which rule out 7 names for the club today.

It’s a plight AS Roma will be looking to capitalise on. The club trounced Benedetto 5-2 the last time around to make it two wins out of two, results which have seen the club finally unlock their true potential this season.

While AS Roma will undoubtedly run AC Milan close today, its their defence which will lead to their undoing with AC Milan making it a fifth successive win.

Probable Playing 11

AC Milan continue to be fraught with injuries with all of Mateo, Hakan, Matteo, Leo and Duarte set to miss out while Jens and Gianluigi are out with COVID.

Nicolo, Javier and Amadou are all out with ongoing injuries while Mancini will miss out owing to his Coronavirus diagnosis.

AC Milan

Donnarumma, Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Kessie, Bennacer, Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao, Ibrahimovic

AS Roma

Mirante, Fazio, Kumbulla, Ibanez, Santon, Pellegrini, Veretout, Spinazzola, Mkhitaryan, Pedro, Dzeko

Match Details

Serie A 2020-21

Match: AC Milan Vs AS Roma

Date And Time: 27th October, Tuesday- 12:15am IST

Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan

Where To Watch: Sony Ten 1/HD

Top Scorer

AC Milan

AS Roma

Bygone Encounter

Inter Milan Vs AC Milan: 1-2

AS Roma Vs Benevento: 5-2

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Antonio Mirante from AS Roma shown he’s more than adept of taking over the role in between the sticks for the club. He’s been a steady pair of gloves for the club, a goal-keeper who is growing in stature with each passing encounter.

Defenders

Ac Milan’s sensational display has been at the forefront of their sparkling form this season. The best defensive setup in the league at the moment, the side has kept three cleansheets in four encounters, matches which have seen the side concede the measly one goal.

The frugal nature of the club’s backline made it only rightful of us to paint this docket entirely in AC Milan’s colors. We have a trio being ingrained in our team from the club, one made up of Theo Hernandez who has the one assist, Simon Kjaer and Davide Calabria.

Midfielders

With a string of regular starters out for AC Milan today, Brahim Diaz is all set to get another place in his side’s playing 11. He’s justified the trust the club has earmarked in him with a goal in the Europa League to make him the first pick from the side.

CDM Franck Kessie is fasting turning into a complete player for the club with his defensive attributes partnered by the one goal and one assist. AS Roma elsewhere see us bring in Henrikh Mkhitaryan with him having squared the ball for his counterparts on three occasions.

Linking up with him is the club’s leading scorer with the three goals, Jordan Veretout.

Strikers

Edin Dzeko needed time to settle into his groove this season but now off the mark with two goals, he looks good to emulate his form from the previous edition.

AC Milan on the other hand will see us rope in a duo. Its one comprising of last match’s winner, striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic who scored twice for the club in the contest.

Rafael Leao has two goals this season to see him wrap up our set of picks for the day.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Zlatan’s four goals see him lead our side out as the captain while Leao is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Mirante, Kjaer, Calabria, Theo, Veretout, Henrikh, Kessie, Diaz, Dzeko, Zlatan, Rafael

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.