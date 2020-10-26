It honestly seems like that in each of the past five seasons, the talking heads have predicted an inevitable decline for Tom Brady and declared him finished.

ESPN’s Max Kellerman, in particular, said that Brady’s career was nearing its end back in 2016. At the time, Kellerman claimed that Brady was going to “be a bum” and “fall off a cliff.”

Well, in the time since Kellerman made those remarks, Brady has won league MVP at 40 and two Super Bowl rings. And following Brady’s dominant performance against the Raiders, it was finally time for Kellerman to admit that he was wrong about the now-43-year-old quarterback.

While discussing the Buccaneers’ win over the Raiders on First Take, Ryan Clark and Molly Qerim Rose pressured Kellerman into taking the long-overdue L.

After some hesitation, Kellerman looked into the camera and said, “I was wrong. Tom Brady never fell off a cliff.”

See, Max, that wasn’t too bad. You’re allowed to be wrong. And it’s actually better to own up to a bad take than to morph into a caricature who stubbornly sticks by a terrible opinion.