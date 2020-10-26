Man of the Match today in KKR vs KXIP: The star batsman from Kings XI Punjab was awarded the ‘Man of the Match’ award in Sharjah.

During the 46th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah, Kings XI Punjab beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets to register their fifth consecutive win this season.

After Kings XI captain Lokesh Rahul won the toss and invited Knight Riders in to bat, KKR scored a below par 149/9 in 20 overs. An 81-run partnership for the fourth wicket between opening batsman Shubman Gill (57) and captain Eoin Morgan (40) hinted at Kolkata posting a formidable total but no other batsmen contributing hit them hard.

With bowling figures of 4-0-35-3, Punjab pacer Mohammed Shami was the pick of their bowlers. Other than Shami, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and pacer Chris Jordan bowled exceptionally well to picked a couple of wickets each.

While Kings XI started comparatively slowly, it was a match-winning 100-run partnership for the second wicket between opening batsman Mandeep Singh and veteran batsman Chris Gayle which changed the game for KXIP. Mandeep, who sort of played the anchor role, thrived once Gayle got going at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Opening the batting for Kings XI for the second consecutive time, Mandeep top-scored for his team with his 66* (56) inclusive of eight fours and two sixes.

Gayle, who got out in the penultimate over, ended up scoring 51 (29) with the help of two fours and five sixes to win the ‘Man of the Match’ award.

Very happy for @mandeeps12 specially more today cause this one for his father watching him from the heavens above 🙏🤲🏽 @henrygayle just like red wine 🍷 older he gets better he hits it out of the park 1000 sixes in t20 #legend #kxip turnin the table well played @RealShubmanGill — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 26, 2020

“Been training off the field when not playing. Doing my runs and gym. Feeling good. Have a good feeling about myself and the team. Just capitalizing on it, but still a long way to go. And once you get going, you ease the pressure off Mandeep [Singh] as well.

“Sunil [Narine] has got me out so many times. He is the best spinner in the world. So when you get a wicket like this, when it is not turning much, you got to cash in. Mandeep is going through a lot. Last game we said we want to win it for him. So beautiful to watch him in the middle pointing out to his father watching from above,” Gayle told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.