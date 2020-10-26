“Lewis deserves every single victory”- Sebastian Vettel on Lewis Hamilton on breaking Michael Schumacher’s most wins record.

Lewis Hamilton created history when he overpassed Michael Schumacher’s record of most wins at 91, Hamilton’s 92nd victory at Algarve now further legitimated his comparison with the former Formula 1 driver.

On the occasion, Sebastian Vettel, the long time rival of Hamilton has openly praised the Briton’s incredible achievement and said that he deserves all the victories in his career.

“Lewis deserves every single victory he had. The number speaks for itself. I’m sure he will hit 100. I texted him before the race to get 92 and he did. I cannot praise him enough” said Vettel.

🎙VETTEL: “Lewis deserves every single victory he had. The number speaks for itself. I’m sure he will hit 100. I texted him before the race to get 92 and he did. I cannot praise him enough”#PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 📸 @F1 pic.twitter.com/sQAjfw9GKD — #MotorLAT (@motorlat) October 25, 2020

On the other hand, Vettel also has a decorated record in the number of wins chart, as the German stands 3rd in the tally with 53 wins across his career.

Though his win came more than a year ago during the Singapore Grand Prix in 2019. Hence realising the magnitude of his achievement, as he is not even close to the people above him.

Sebastian Vettel- the predicament at Ferrari

It’s been long since Vettel has last registered his presence at the podium. His skills and the present built of Ferrari are highly incompatible.

Though, Vettel is now set to leave the Tifosi at the end of the season and join hands with Racing Point, who will be rebranded as Aston Martin.

But even then, his chances of winning another Grand Prix will remain less, while Mercedes continues to dominate the sport.

As mentioned by Vettel that Hamilton will probably touch the mark of 100, directly submitting to the hegemony of the duo, but the contract extension of Hamilton is still at a standstill.

But everyone believes that he will extend his stay in the sport for a couple of more years.