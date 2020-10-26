Lewis Appiagyei: All you need to know about the go-karting champion looking to emulate namesake Lewis Hamilton and become the F1 world champion.

At first glance, you would be pardoned to believe he is a young Lewis Hamilton. Lewis Appiagyei, now aged 16, had a Guinness World Record at the age of 10. It was for the fastest lap on the Laguna Seca Circuit in virtual racing on PlayStation3. That record still stands unbeaten, 6 years later.

Lewis Appiagyei has been on the 30 Under 30 Future of Ghana’s list in 2018, as also the youngest member of Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Class of 2020. Speaking to Forbes Africa, he had this message for the younger generation:

“I want to show the younger generation to dream big, because there is no limits to what one can achieve if you work hard for what you want.”

Similarities to idol Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Appiagyei won his last junior karting trophy at the Buckmore Park Kart Circuit. Interestingly, this is the same world-famous circuit where F1 champions Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton spent their formative years in racing. And like namesake and inspiration Lewis Hamilton, Appiagyei too wants to become the F1 world champion.

“My aim is to become Africa’s first Formula One world champion, a prize which is still up for grabs to all African racing drivers wherever they may be.”

Apart from his name and desire to win the F1 world championship, Appiagyei shares a few other similarities with Hamilton. His father’s name is also Anthony, and like Lewis Hamilton, Appiagyei too is 1.74m tall. Both also support the same football club – London-based Arsenal.

But Appiagyei says he doesn’t want to be the next Lewis Hamilton, focusing more on creating his own success path. He also spoke about his love for racing and making it to F1, in a conversation with BBC Sport.

“The adrenaline you get driving a car around a track is a feeling you can’t get in any other sport. At the end of the day, I don’t want to be the next Lewis Hamilton. I want to pave my own path, my own story on the way to the top.”