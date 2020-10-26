Kyler Murray had his MVP moment against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks Sunday night, willing the Arizona Cardinals to victory against the NFC West leaders and establishing their presence against the conference’s elite. Arizona trailed by 10 points in the fourth quarter against Seattle when Murray rallied the Cardinals back to tie the game at the end of regulation before leading the Cardinals to victory in overtime. Murray finished 34 of 48 for 360 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 67 yards and another score in Arizona’s 37-34 victory. Since the Cardinals were down 10 points in the fourth quarter, Murray became the first quarterback since Tom Brady in Super Bowl XLIX to throw for three touchdown passes and eliminate a 10-point deficit against Wilson and the Seahawks.

Murray and Brady are the only two quarterbacks to accomplish the feat. Brady beat Wilson and the Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium, the same venue that Murray completed his comeback. Murray went 7 of 9 for 58 yards in the Cardinals final two possessions in regulation while rushing for 33 yards on three carries. He completed all three of his passes — not counting spikes — in overtime for 23 yards, as Zane Gonzalez hit the 48-yard game-winning field goal in overtime. The Cardinals never led in the game until Gonzalez hit the game winner.

Murray is the fifth quarterback to erase a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit this season — joining Dak Prescott, Nick Foles, Carson Wentz, and Mitch Trubisky. The Seahawks-Cardinals shootout finished with 1,091 combined total yards, the third-most in a game in league history. Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots has the record at 1,151 while the Eagles-Oakland Raiders matchup in 2013 had 1,102. The Eagles-Raiders matchup was when Foles matched the NFL record with seven touchdown passes in a game while Super Bowl LII was when Brady threw for 505 yards and lost to Foles and the Eagles.

More history was made in the Cardinals victory, as Larry Fitzgerald joined Jerry Rice as the only players in NFL history with 1,400 receptions. Fitzgerald also has 250 consecutive games with a catch, trailing only Rice — who has the record at 274.

The Seahawks lost, but Wilson tied Peyton Manning for the most pass touchdowns through a player’s first six games in a season with 22. Wilson also became the first quarterback since Michael Vick (2010) with 250 passing yards and 55 rushing yards in the first half of a game. Wilson and Murray are the first quarterbacks in league history to throw for 350 yards and rush for 50 yards in the same game.

Finally, Tyler Lockett joined Steve Largent (1987) and Jimmy Smith (2000) as the only players with 15 catches for 200 yards and three touchdowns in a game. Lockett finished with those numbers in Seattle’s loss.

Sunday’s Seahawks-Cardinals game was one of the most exciting in league history, and Murray was the epicenter of the showdown.