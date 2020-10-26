Jey Uso cast out of Anoa’i family as Roman Reigns retains WWE Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell. The Tribal Chief will now decide his cousin’s future.

Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso opened WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 and it could already be the match of the night. In terms of in ring action, this was one of the slower Hell in a Cell matches. As far as storytelling goes, this will go down as one of the most memorable matches of the year.

Reigns got the early offense in but Jey managed to stand his ground and even fight back. The plucky challenger even hit an outside dive on the champion to send him to the steel. Reigns managed to launch his own comeback and hit a couple of spears on his cousin.

Reigns put Jey in the Guillotine choke but Jey chose to pass out instead of quitting. A frustrated Reigns declared he was going all out and hit Jey with drive by before doing again with the steel steps. The referee attempted to stop Roman only to be tossed away.

Several agents and referees came out to stop Roman, but the Tribal Chief only stopped after Jimmy Uso walked out and requested him to stop. Roman shook his hands. He cried and apologized for what he was going to do before putting him in the guillotine choke until Jey said he quit.

Roman Reigns’ uncle and his father walked on the stage and the tribal chief hugged them both. The future of the twins will now be decided on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Will the Usos accept Roman as their Tribal Chief? Or will they leave the Anoa’i family?

