Jared Cannonier cuts-out a positive figure despite losing out an injury influenced match-up against Robert Whittaker at UFC 254.

Jared Cannonier, who co-main evented UFC 254 alongside Robert Whittaker, issued a statement revealing that he was hit early in the match, which took fuel off him. Cannonier stayed in the match until the end, and in the closing seconds of third round he made a last gasp attempt to grab the Middleweight title shot, but could not get the better of the former Middleweight champion.

Post-match, The Killa Gorilla has hailed The Reaper for his professional performance, and has disclosed that the Australian landed a huge kick in the initial stages, that broke his left ulna. It was an excruciating blow, as Cannonier suggests he struggled after consuming the strike.

Jared Cannonier Reveals He Suffered a Forearm Injury

The 36-year-old took to Instagram to give a summary of his encounter with Robert Whittaker, and posted a pic, in which both the Middleweight contenders are standing beside each other.

“That didn’t go exactly how I wanted but My spirits remain high and I’m happy with how I fought all things considered. The very first kick he threw broke or fractured my left ulna, I couldn’t find my grove and adjust quickly to get the W so I’ll take my L with pride. robwhittakermma certainly lived up to my expectations before and after the fight. Congrats mate. Enjoy Xmas and the new (Year). It was a hell of an experience to be here. Can’t wait to go again.”

Despite the valiant effort, and even after getting the support of the division’s champion Israel Adesanya, Jared Cannonier could not enter the title scene, however he will still remain at the top of the Middleweight rankings. So, it would be exciting to see where he goes from here.

