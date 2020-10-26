USATSI



Players who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the NFL have largely been able to bounce back with no hiccups to speak of. The same, however, cannot be said for Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead, who is not expected to play again this season because of symptoms he has suffered while battling the virus, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Armstead, who was looked at by some as the leading candidate to replace Leonard Fournette as the Jaguars’ leading rusher prior to the season, has been hospitalized twice due to the virus and has dealt with a number of complications, including respiratory issues. The 23-year-old back has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list twice this year with the second coming during the first week of September. At the time of Armstead landing on the COVID list in early September, head coach Doug Marrone noted that his back would “be out for a while.”

The good news surrounding Armstead is that Schefter reports he is expected to return next season at full strength.

Armstead originally found his way to Jacksonville after the club selected him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Temple. In 16 games played last season (one start), he has 108 rushing yards to his name while also catching 14 of his 24 targets for 144 yards and two touchdowns. In his absence, rookie James Robinson has been extremely productive out of the Jaguars backfield, totaling 569 yards from scrimmage entering Week 7.