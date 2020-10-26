Through 3 Quarters

The last time the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers met, the matchup was decided by 32 points, but it sure doesn’t look like the final will end up so one-sided this time. New Orleans and Carolina are deadlocked at 24-24 after three quarters, promising an exciting conclusion.

The Saints have enjoyed the tag-team combination of QB Drew Brees and RB Alvin Kamara. The former has passed for two TDs and 252 yards on 32 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown, while the latter has picked up 77 yards on the ground on 11 carries in addition to catching seven passes for 57 yards. Brees has been efficient, with a passer rating of 168.

Carolina has been led by WR D.J. Moore, who so far has caught three passes for two TDs and 85 yards.

Who’s Playing

Carolina @ New Orleans

Current Records: Carolina 3-3; New Orleans 3-2

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers are 2-7 against the New Orleans Saints since October of 2016, but they’ll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. Carolina and New Orleans will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints will be strutting in after a win while Carolina will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Carolina came within a touchdown against the Chicago Bears last week, but they wound up with a 23-16 loss. Carolina’s only offensive touchdown came from RB Mike Davis.

Most of the squad’s points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Joey Slye delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Saints ultimately got the result they were hoping for two weeks ago with a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. No one had a standout game offensively for New Orleans, but they got scores from QB Drew Brees and TE Jared Cook. Brees ended up with a passer rating of 131.10.

Special teams collected 12 points for New Orleans. K Wil Lutz booted in three field goals, the longest a 53-yarder in the third quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the contest.

Carolina is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Carolina’s loss took them down to 3-3 while New Orleans’ win pulled them up to 3-2. New Orleans has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 30.60 points per game. We’ll see if Carolina can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome — New Orleans, Louisiana

Mercedes-Benz Superdome — New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $73.00

Odds

The Saints are a solid 7-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans have won seven out of their last 11 games against Carolina.

Dec 29, 2019 – New Orleans 42 vs. Carolina 10

Nov 24, 2019 – New Orleans 34 vs. Carolina 31

Dec 30, 2018 – Carolina 33 vs. New Orleans 14

Dec 17, 2018 – New Orleans 12 vs. Carolina 9

Jan 07, 2018 – New Orleans 31 vs. Carolina 26

Dec 03, 2017 – New Orleans 31 vs. Carolina 21

Sep 24, 2017 – New Orleans 34 vs. Carolina 13

Nov 17, 2016 – Carolina 23 vs. New Orleans 20

Oct 16, 2016 – New Orleans 41 vs. Carolina 38

Dec 06, 2015 – Carolina 41 vs. New Orleans 38

Sep 27, 2015 – Carolina 27 vs. New Orleans 22

Top Projected Fantasy Players