“He has to beat one or two other drivers that’s it”- Lando Norris on his compatriot Lewis Hamilton winning record 92 wins in Formula 1.

Lewis Hamilton has created history for Britain by registering 92 wins in Formula, the highest ever tally in the sport, which now heads him towards his 7th driver championship title.

Speaking on it, his compatriot Lando Norris said he is happy but at the same time didn’t rejoice his accomplishment and rather said that he only has to battle only two drivers because of his car’s superiority.

Asked for his view on his fellow Briton’s achievement, Norris said: “I’m just happy for him, nothing more. It doesn’t mean anything to me, really. He’s in a car which should win every race, basically.”

“He has to beat one or two other drivers, that’s it. Fair play to him, he’s still doing the job he has to do.” he further said.

The good start didn’t reflect on the result

Norris was pretty much furious after the race as the incident with Lance Stroll made him rant during his post-race interview. Despite making a good start, he ended up at P13, inaccurately reflecting his performance.

“We had an amazing start, both of us, as a team,” he said. “To see two orange cars first and third was pretty cool. It didn’t last very long. But we had an excellent start, and we put our car in the right position, and we drove well. So I’m happy about what I did as well.”

“We suffered a bit with the graining on the front tyres, we dropped quite quickly,” said Norris. “And then we had the incident with Stroll. From what I did, I feel like I did a good job. We just got unlucky with other people doing stupid things.”

Norris added his congratulations to Hamilton in McLaren’s post-race press release: “Congratulations to Lewis on achieving a record 92 wins, it’s a great achievement.”