Lewis Hamilton arose to the moment and secured his 92nd win in Formula 1 which is highest in the history of the sport. Speaking on this, his compatriot David Coulthard has said that Hamilton totally deserves to be knighted.

Talking to BBC, Coulthard explained about the magnitude of Hamilton’s achievement and speaking on his personal experience, he is now totally in awe of Hamilton, as being at the top of F1 takes a mental toll.

He added that he is amazed that even after so many achievements, Hamilton is willing to add to his legacy and is totally the face of Britain by being the champion of Formula 1.

“He deserves it more than some of those”- David Coulthard on Hamilton knighthood

When asked by BBC, whether Hamilton deserves to get knighted, Coulthard immediately, without flicking said Hamilton absolutely deserves it, considering the level of his achievement.

“100%, I don’t understand why, he has won so many world championships in his career, he’s a global ambassador for Britain,” said Coulthard.

“We got Lewis there, proudly holding the union jack above his head everywhere and every time he had the opportunity to do so. So I have a question back to you does anyone know the reason, has he done something that would not make him acceptable to knight him under the current regulations.”

“Because I think, he deserves it more than some of those” he concluded. This same thought is shared by many of his compatriots too. Moreover, talking about his involvement in social issues, the crown should now consider his knighthood sincerely.