STOCK UP



QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers



Wow. It’s official: he’s legit. After a four-touchdown performance against the Jaguars, it’s clear he’s not just a streaming option. There are some great spots in the schedule coming up where you can start him with confidence, too.

QB Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles



The turnovers are going to be there, especially against tough defenses. But he’s scored five times (!) on the ground and went over 300 yards passing for the first time in 2020. Just like in real life, this is the year he wins you games, even if he wins them in ugly fashion.

QB Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers



The ceiling is mostly capped, but the floor is really nice as a streaming option week to week. And when Christian McCaffrey comes back, I wonder if that actually boosts his value even more from a passing POV.

RB Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team



He got the most carries he’s had in 2020, with 20 for 128 yards and a score. The preseason sleeper hype is starting to be matched thanks to more volume.

RB La’Mical Perine, New York Jets



Yes, the Jets are bad and won’t be running the ball as much as you’d like. But at least we FINALLY saw a game in which he got more work than the ageless Frank Gore.

WR Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers



Everyone who drafted him in fantasy was waiting for Sunday: when he’s healthy, he’s clearly the top option in a crowded Steelers receiving corps. The problem? Health! He did leave Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, so fingers crossed he’s okay.

WR DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers



Three straight games with EXACTLY 93 yards. It’s clear he and Bridgewater are on the same page now.

WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Yes, Antonio Brown will cut into his value. But I still think he’ll be the recipient of a bunch of short passes from Tom Brady going forward.

WR Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders



Time to start paying attention to the ex-Eagle who has touchdowns in three straight.

TE Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



He’s rounding into form again …

STOCK DOWN



QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills



Verrry quietly, he’s gone under 20 fantasy points in three straight. If the passing volume isn’t there and he doesn’t score on the ground, his value takes a hit.

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys



Welp. Two straight weeks of 12 carries, two straight weeks of sub-50 yards rushing and no scores. He’s still active in the passing game, and this is where I caution: you can’t bench him. But with the Cowboys offense taking big steps back, his value is falling too.

RB Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers



You knew this was coming when CMC returned, but his Week 7 was a rough one: seven carries, 12 yards, five catches for 24 yards. Still, you have to stash him.

RB Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills



He’s had 11 or fewer carries in his past two games, and a now-healthy Zack Moss look good in Week 7 (6.7 ypc).

WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



His 2020 season was already kind of all over the place — he was used a ton in the red zone and had a couple of 100-plus-yard games. But in his last two games? Just two targets in each contest. Bleh. And here comes Brown.

WR D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars



The targets have been there (21 in his past two games alone), but you don’t earn fantasy points based on targets.