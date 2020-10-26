F1 2021 Calendar: The F1 Commission will reveal the provisional 2021 race calendar to teams today in a virtual meeting.

The F1 2020 season has been brilliant in terms of its organization, with 17 races scheduled, out of which 12 have been completed. No one could have expected this when the coronavirus was causing havoc all across the globe earlier this year. But in spite of several cancellations, F1 pulled it off, with Austria, Silverstone, Italy, and Bahrain agreeing to host multiple races.

For the 2020 season, something on these lines is expected, going by Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer’s words. He prefers a realistic calendar over an optimistic one, considering the virus has not completely stopped spreading its wings.

“We’re going to have that discussion tomorrow. But my preference is that we have a realistic calendar. Now I know it’s hard to predict the future with what’s going on. I don’t think we can predict a month from now, I don’t know where the world is going to be in a month, and in late November with the virus spreading like it is in Europe, and in some other places, North America.”

He also commented on the much-talked-about vaccine, which is yet to come out for public use. Until that comes out, it will be very difficult to go back to the ‘old normal’.

“And then the other thing I don’t know is, I keep reading about a few vaccines that are looking promising and are well into the phase three trials. When will that come out?

McLaren boss confident of a realistic F1 2021 Calendar

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl also spoke about the impending calendar. He is confident the F1 Commission will come up with the goods. He also complimented the FOM for working well this year to have a proper season, despite the challenges.

“It was a challenging year this year, something we have never experienced before. And I still think that F1 together with us handled this quite well, because we thought in April or May that we hopefully have a season with up to 17 races this year. And I have a lot of trust that F1 will do the right thing also for next year.

