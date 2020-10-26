The Dustin May highlight reel of absolutely absurd pitches just got a pair of fastballs added to it.

In Game 5 of the 2020 World Series, he was called in to protect a 4-2 Los Angeles Dodgers lead after Clayton Kershaw pitched a gem. And the young talent did just that, throwing an inning and two-thirds of near-perfection, allowing just one hit to the Tampa Bay Rays and striking out two.

As we’ve seen so many times before — a swerving pitch that lefties or righties can’t help swinging at, a fastball that brings even the biggest of stars to his knees — he threw some UNREAL pitches.

The first: a 101.5 MPH fastball straight past the bat of Manuel Margot:

And then another one of those two-seamers, this one getting up to triple digits:

Once again, he’s incredible.