Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins put together a 100-yard, one-touchdown performance in Sunday night’s win over the Seattle Seahawks. But his drive to the game appeared to be eventful as well.

Over the past few weekends, hundreds of cars have taken to Phoenix-area highways to drive in a caravan in support of President Trump ahead of the election. And on Sunday, that caravan appeared to have an encounter with the Cardinals wide receiver.

According to The Arizona Republic, someone who appeared to be Hopkins flipped off the pro-Trump caravan while driving on the Loop 101 freeway near State Farm Stadium.

Hopkins was wearing the same shirt upon arrival to the stadium as the man depicted in the photos.

Several caravan participants told The Republic that Hopkins was driving recklessly (and several tweets claimed he was pulled over), but there was no record of a traffic stop involving Hopkins, according to 12 News anchor Ryan Cody. Though neither the Cardinals nor Hopkins publicly commented on the photos, Hopkins did like two tweets praising him for the gesture on Twitter.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety also declined to comment to The Republic about the legality of these caravans, which often drive below the speed limit and impede the regular flow of traffic on highways.