There’s not giving up on a play and then there’s what Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf did Sunday night after Russell Wilson threw an interception.

And what he did was incredible.

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker appeared to be on his way to the end zone with a pick six until Metcalf turned on the jets and chased him down with a nice 90-yard sprint. The video of the wide receiver gaining ground on Baker before making the tackle is pretty ridiculous.

You know what else is ridiculous? The speed Metcalf hit while chasing Baker down. Just a cool 22.64 MPH. No biggie.

You have to see this:

Check out these stats on that play:

The Cardinals ended up turning the ball over on downs four plays later.

That’s why you don’t quit on a play.