Patrick Beverley posts a picture of himself and asks the Instagram comment section to roast him for his ‘Cancun on 3’ joke.

The ‘Cancun on 3’ saga has been quite an interesting development that started in the NBA Bubble when the Damian Lillard’s Trailblazers faced off against Patrick Beverley and the Los Angeles Clippers.

With a lot of back and forth between Beverley and Lillard during the game, Dame took to his post game interview that day to take shots at Paul George and Pat Bev.

This resulted in a Twitter beef between the Portland superstar and the 2 Clippers, with CJ McCollum somehow getting involved.

Now, with the offseason underway, Patrick Beverley posts a picture of himself on Instagram, in a region of the world that resembles a place we are all too familiar with.

Patrick Beverley seems to be in Cancun and is inviting reactions

Patrick Beverley has come out before to publicly say he finds some hilarity in the ‘Cancun on 3’ jokes and how it backfired on him as his Clippers couldn’t even make the Western Conference Finals.

Patrick Beverley says he deserves the “Cancun on 3” comments 😂 (via @TomerAzarly)pic.twitter.com/tvU0mJvWtS — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) October 6, 2020

Now, the Clippers guard takes to his Instagram account to post a picture of himself on what looks like a yacht and is surrounded by what resembles Cancun.

He posted the picture with a caption saying, “Comments go be crazy!” implying he wants his Instagram followers and to roast him on the using the ‘Cancun on 3’ joke as reference.

What did people on Instagram say about Patrick Beverley’s post?

Both Paul George and JR Smith’s least favourite teammate liked this post, with the latter commenting on it too.

Aside from NBA players, almost everyone else is commenting underneath the picture, talking about the ‘Cancun on 3’ gag.

Some comments are commending Bev for taking it on the chin and others are posting ruthless comments such as, “Damian Lillard’s son” and “you got sent home by Jamal Murray”