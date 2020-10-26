Cody Parkey’s redemption from the double-doink of 2018 (reminder: it was blocked!) has included stops with the Tennessee Titans and, now, the Cleveland Browns.

But the kicker once again was the target of NFL ire when it came to bettors, at least those who put money down on the Browns winning by at least 3.5 points.

Thanks to an absolutely awesome touchdown throw by Baker Mayfield to Donovan Peoples-Jones with 11 seconds left on Sunday, the Browns went up by three and clinched a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Parkey lined up to kick the extra point, which would have sealed a win for Browns -3.5 bettors … and he pushed it juuuust wide:

While it’s easier to miss PATs these days, that’s still a bad beat. Bettors were mad:

GAHHH!