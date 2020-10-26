CHA-XI vs WAR-XI Fantasy Prediction: Chargers XI vs Warriors XI – 27 October 2020 (Anantapur)

Chargers XI will take Warriors XI on in the League Match of The Andhra T20 League which will be played at the Anantapur Sports Complex in Anantapur. The T20 league in Andhra will mark the 2nd T20 league to happen in India after the COVID-19 break.

Chargers have won two of their three games so far whereas Warriors have won just one of their three games in the tournament so far. A win in this game will take Chargers further up in the table whereas the Warriors would like to get on a level with the Chargers.

Pitch Report – The pitch is really good for batting and we can expect a high-scoring encounter.

Match Details :

Time:- 9.30 AM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Chargers XI – Kona Srikar-Bharat, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar Reddy, SK Rashid, KP Sai Rahul, K Dheeraj Lakshman, P Avinash, B Vinay, CH Siddhart, Y Pramod, A Brahma Teja.

Warriors XI – Murumulla Sriram, Pranith Manyala, M Harshvardhan, Prasanth Kumar, P Saran-Teja, PP Manohar, SK Md-Kamil, Tejwasi, Mohammad Rafi, Ajay Kumar, J Vinod-Naidu.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

K Srikar-Bharat, K Sai-Rahul, N Kumar Reddy, P Kumar, and B Ayyappa.

CHA-XI vs WAR-XI Team Wicket-Keeper

K Srikar-Bharat (Price 10) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Srikar is one of the best players in the Indian domestic circuit and has been brilliant in this tournament so far. He has scored 146 runs in just three innings and cannot be dropped.

CHA-XI vs WAR-XI Team Batsmen

The batting category has struggled in the tournament but it is mandatory to pick three batsmen. M Sriram scored a brilliant half-century in the first game whereas S Rashid & P Manyala are picked just one the basis of the majority.

CHA-XI vs WAR-XI Team All-Rounders

K Sai Rahul (Price 9) and N Kumar Reddy (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from the Warriors XI. Rahul has picked ten wickets in just three games of the tournament so far with 94 runs in his batting as well whereas Reddy has scored 105 runs in his batting and has picked a couple of wickets as well. Both of them are un-droppable options.

M Rafi (Price 9) and P Kumar (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from the Warriors XI. Kumar has scored 103 runs in the tournament so far whereas Rafi is also a decent enough player to have in the team.

CHA-XI vs WAR-XI Team Bowlers

B Ayyappa (Price 9) and Y Pramod (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Chargers XI. Both of them have picked three wickets each in the tournament and are bowling really well for their side.

J Vinod-Naidu (Price 8) will be our bowler from the Warriors XI. Naidu has picked a couple of wickets in the tournament and is bowling well.

Match Prediction: Chargers XI will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

K Sai Rahul and K Srikar Bharat

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + P Kumar and N Kumar Reddy

