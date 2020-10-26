BUR Vs TOT Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Burnley turn to their defensive knowhow and resillinace to stave off a relentless Tottenham side.

Tottenham’s season has been an utterly flabbergasting one till now. While its clear that the club is on an uptick, the side has ended up throwing away matches from winning positions with the team’s defensive aberrations halting them from embarking on a winning spree.

The same was on show in the side’s foregone 3-3 draw against West Ham. Despite being in complete control of the tie as they raced to a 3-0 lead inside the opening exchanges of the first half, Tottenham only had themselves to blame for their predicament as they allowed their London points to steal a point from the contest.

While Tottenham did manage to make amends for that flummoxed showing with a comprehensive win in the Europa League, the side will be the first to admit that its far from the finished product. The club will be out for redemption today when it takes on Burnley as it looks to sweep the foregone draw under the mat.

BUR Vs TOT Fantasy Probable Winner

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Both Mee and Cork are injured for Burnley while Bardsley has tested positive for COVID.

A lengthy injury for Japhet continues to see him be ruled out for the visitors.

Burnley

Pope, Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Barnes, Wood

Tottenham

Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Son, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Kane

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Burnley Vs Tottenham

Date And Time: 27th October, Tuesday- 12:30am IST

Venue: Turf Moor, Brighton

Television: Star Sports Select 2/HD

Bygone Encounter

West Brom Vs Burnley: 0-0

Tottenham Vs West Ham: 3-3

Goal-Keeper

Nick Pope was Burnley’s hero the last time around. The club’s goal-keeper was in the form of his life, reminding everyone why he’s held in such high stature as he delivered a man of the match performance for the club against West Brom.

Defenders

While its as clear as daylight that Tottenham just can’t defend this season, the side stands a solid chance of pulling off a cleansheet today. They are up against a sorry Burnley unit, a team which just can’t string together two meaningful attacking plays at the moment.

The home side has a measly three goals to show for its troubles in the league, a club which went goalless against West Brom the last time around. It sees us opt for a trio of picks from the club, one made up of Sergio Reguilon, Davidson Sanchez and Serge Aurier.

Midfielders

Tanguy Ndombele is now back in favour in Tottenham’s midfield. He’s still not upto the speed of the game but he’s clearly getting there, a player who makes for an ideal pick owing to his ability to control play for the club.

Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg has been a solid figure for the club ever since his arrival, a player whose ball handling abilities have served Tottenham fruitfully till now. Scorer of one of the three goals for Burnley, Ashley Westwood becomes the first pick from the side with Dwight McNeil who has the one assist joining up with him.

Strikers

While Burnley’s lacklustre attack is well documented, the side will be fancying its chances of scoring today. Tottenham have been abject at the back, a side Chris Wood knows he can add to his one goal tally against.

Harry Kane is in the form of his life at the moment. He scored twice the last time around along with popping up with the one assist to make the striker a must have pick for us.

Joining up is Heung-Min Son who is currently the side’s top scorer with 7 goals and 2 assists to his name.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Kane’s 5 goals see him captain our side while Son is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Pope, Serge, Sanchez, Sergio, Pierre, Ashely, Dwight, Tanguy, Kane, Son, Wood

