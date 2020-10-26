Getty’s Andy Lyons



Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. limped to the locker room after attempting to make a tackle during the return of a Baker Mayfield interception in the first quarter of Sunday’s win over the Bengals. He did not return to the game and there was immediate concern the injury he suffered could be a serious one. On Monday, we got that confirmation when the Browns confirmed that Beckham suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2020 season.

Beckham was the intended receiver on Mayfield’s first attempt of the day. He had not gotten his head around when Darius Phillips picked off a throw to the wide receiver’s inside shoulder. It appeared that Beckham leapt into the air to avoid running into fullback Andy Janovich on the interception return. The Browns were left with just three other active receivers: Jarvis Landry, rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones and Rashard Higgins. The latter two made large contributions down the stretch of a 37-34 victory.

Beckham recorded 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns this season. The 27-year-old will miss a combined 36 games during the first seven seasons of his career. He has three years remaining on the five-year, $90 million contract signed in August of 2018. The Louisiana native is scheduled to earn $15.75 million next season and $12.971 million becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the league year, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. If Cleveland wanted to cut him before that deadline, they essentially can not due to the injury. In other words, due to the situation, Beckham is all but locked in on the Browns roster for the 2021 season barring an unexpected development in the trade market.