BHA Vs WBA Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Winless West Brom go to Brighton in a bid to halt their howler of start to the season.

Five matches, no wins and sitting in 17th place, its fair to say that West Brom find themselves off to a torrid start in the 2020-21 edition of the Premier League. Winning has been Greek to the club with the side failing to get out of the hair of appalling and abysmal showings in the league.

The club’s defence has made for a major cause of concern, one which has sold the side down a river. The side has shipped in a horrendous 13 goals inside the space of just five encounters, a backline which is finding it extremely difficult to come to terms with the brand of football played in the Premier League.

West Brom will be well aware that the club will end up making the drop once again if things continue in akin manner for them. While they did manage to accrue a point from their 0-0 draw against Burnley the last time around, it was one earned more due to Burnley’s own predicaments in attack rather than West Brom’s acumen.

BHA Vs WBA Fantasy Probable Winner

West Brom’s defence isn’t the only backline bogging the side down. Brighton’s backline has made for abject viewing as well, a defensive setup which is struggling to click and move in unison with all the new parts yet to acclimatise themselves with each other.

However, Brighton’s attack has fared off reasonably well enough. And its this facet of the game which will hand them a win they take on West Brom today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Florin and Alireza are both out with injuries while Dunk also misses out for Brighton after his red card.

Sam and Hal are ruled out due to their current injury concerns.

Brighton

Ryan, Webster, White, Burn, Lamptey, Bissouma, Alzate, March, Lallana, Trossard, Maupay

West Brom

Johnstone, Furlong, Ivanovic, Hegazi, Townsend, Livermore, Gallagher, Krovinovic, Pereira, Robinson, Diangana

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Brighton Vs West Brom

Date And Time: 26th October, Monday- 10:00pm IST

Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton

Television: Star Sports Select 2/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Brighton

Maupay: 4 Goals, 1 Assist

West Brom

Bygone Encounter

Crystal Palace Vs Brighton: 1-1

West Brom Vs Burnley: 0-0

Goal-Keeper

After four matches without a cleansheet, Sam Johnstone finally ended up with one the last time he stepped to the middle. The West Brom goal-keeper was his side’s match winner as he curtailed everything threw his way to see him be a must have pick for us.

Defenders

Brighton just can’t seem to catch themselves a cleansheet at the moment. However, if there’s any tie where they can pull off an elusive shut down, its this one with West Brom having scored on just five occasions in give ties.

It sees us opt for a trio from the home side, one beginning with the selection of wingback Tariq Lamptey. He has popped up with two assists, a player whose versatility has seen him grow leap and bounds this term.

Ben White and Adam Webster will accompany him for the fixture, two names who are capable of standing the most stringent of onslaughts. West Brom’s first cleansheet of the season sees fullback Darnell Furlong make a way into our side with him having registered the one assist for his side.

Midfielders

Much like every other season, Leandro Trossard has gone off the marker for Brighton after a couple of impressive displays. However, if there’s any side he score against its West Brom, a team which will allow him to add to his one goal and one assist.

With the one goal and one assist as well, Solly March links up with him with CDM Yves Bissouma completing the trio courtesy of the one goal he’s scored in the league. The visitors meanwhile will be represented by Grady Diangana owing to the scorcher of a hit he pulled off for his first goal of the season.

Strikers

Brighton’s leading scorer, striker Maupay was a must have pick for us today. He’s all set to add to his four goal tally when he comes across a side that has shipped in 13 goals already.

West Brom will meanwhile see us rope in Matheus Pereira with him having assisted two goals for his side, the most by any player till now.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Maupay’s four goals see him captain our team for the day while Lamptey is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Johnstone, Lamptey, White, Webster, Furlong, Trossard, March, Yves, Grady, Maupay, Matheus

