Atletico Madrid look to bounce back in the Champions League after getting a thrashing last week against Bayern Munich where they lost 4-0 to the reigning title holders. Red Bull Salzburg is now tied for second place in Group A after a 2-2 draw against Lokomotiv Moscow. A win here would put second place in perspective for the group.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 27 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano — Madrid, Spain

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Atletico Madrid -165; Draw +305; Red Bull Salzburg +450 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Atletico Madrid: Atletico had an embarrassing outing to start their Champions League campaign and are sitting at the bottom of the group after a 4-0 thrashing to Bayern Munich last week. The midfield will need to do better to set the tempo and build up play in order to get more looks in front of which could prove difficult against a crafty Salzburg side.

Red Bull Salzburg: The Austrian side split points in their first group match — a 2-2 draw to Russian side Lokomotiv. The club had an active game against their opposition but were unable to finish their chances as they got into dangerous spaces. American manager Jesse Marsch could make some adjustments this match in order for Salzburg to get their first group win.

Prediction

Salzburg start to find their way in front of goal and pick up the win. Pick: Red Bull Salzburg 2, Atletico Madrid 1

