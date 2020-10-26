Dwight Howard is not exactly the poster child for parenthood. A video of his son Braylon pleading him to talk more to him and be more present has emerged.

Howard has been quite the womanizer through his life. The #1 draft pick in 2004 straight out of high school has 5 kids with 5 different women. He’s currently dating Tea Cooper, a WNBA player.

Also Read: “Shaquille O’Neal had no skill, was gifted a body”: Lakers legend fires back at troll for belittling his career

The pressures of touring 6-8 months a year in addition to tough training schedules make it tough for Howard to meet with Braylon, his son by Royce Reed. The 12-year-old lives separately with his mother after the couple separated in early 2010.

Why Dwight Howard could be revealed as an absentee father

The acrimonious nature of Dwight Howard’s relationship with Royce Reed probably does not help his son’s case. The couple underwent a long drawn out separation embroiled in court matters.

Reed, who appeared on Basketball Wives, signed a gag order preventing her from talking about Dwight in public. Such was the bad blood between the two during their separation that Howard perhaps would think twice before meeting with his son.

Also Read: ‘Shut yo a** up, you ain’t do nothing’: Shaquille O’Neal mocks Lakers’ Dwight Howard for Instagram title celebrations

Dwight Howard son speaks out after being neglected 😣 pic.twitter.com/kkR0UXRJzf — soseriuzradio (@soseriuzradio) October 25, 2020

On Thursday (October 22), 12-year-old Brayon reposted Christine Vest’s message to his own Instagram account and added a few words about his father.

“From my brother mom,” he wrote, referencing Vest’s post. He added, “My dad isn’t a real dad. He don’t even talk to me and he know I’m sad and need him. I’m almost 13 so I can talk now.”

Despite being called out on social media, Howard hasn’t responded to the accusations that he neglects and ignores his children.

That is, however, no reason to be distant over the phone as Braylon curses his dad for being.