Is Andre Russell playing today: The star all-rounder from Kolkata Knight Riders has not been featuring in their Playing XI from the last two matches.

During the 46th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah, Kings XI Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul won the toss and opted to field.

“We will bowl first. Like to have a target on the board, the dew might have an effect as well in the second innings. Winning gives a lot of confidence to the group, it makes them keep performing better and better. The back-room staff have been phenomenal right from even the tournament started,” Rahul told Star Sports during the toss.

Being asked about the changes to their team, Rahul confirmed that they will take the field with the same XI. The development means that in-form opening batsman Mayank Agarwal will continue to sit out following his bruised leg against Mumbai Indians.

Is Andre Russell playing today vs KXIP?

Much like Rahul, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan also wanted to bowl first. Another similarity between Rahul and Morgan is that none of them have made a change to their Playing XI from the last match.

“We would have bowled as well, pretty much for the same reasons. We did well against DC [Delhi Capitals], played the way we wanted. Our fate is still in our hands, that’s good. We have depended a lot on match-ups, it works at times, it doesn’t at times,” Morgan told Star Sports during the toss.

Morgan, who was asked about star all-rounder Andre Russell’s injury status, mentioned that the West Indian player continues to be unavailable due to an injury. “Andre Russell is unfortunately still not fit, so same team,” Morgan added.