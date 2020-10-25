WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: Time, Match Card, Broadcast Channels and Live Streaming Details. When and where to watch WWE Hell in a Cell?

Once a terrifying stipulation, Hell in a Cell has since become a full-fledged Pay Per View promising at least a couple of matches inside the brutal steel structure. The Pay-per-view returns this Sunday and promises to be just as violent as its previous incarnations.

This year, there will be three Hell in a Cell matches, one of them being an ‘I Quit’ match. There are two more matches apart from them. It is likely that a few more matches could be added to the show. With that out of the way, let us take a look at the matches announced so far.

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 Match Card

Roman Reigns © vs Jey Uso – Hell in a Cell “I Quit” match for the WWE Universal Championship

– Hell in a Cell “I Quit” match for the WWE Universal Championship Drew McIntyre © vs Randy Orton – Hell in a Cell match for the WWE Championship

– Hell in a Cell match for the WWE Championship Bayley © vs Sasha Banks – Hell in a Cell match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

– Hell in a Cell match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Jeff Hardy vs Elias

Otis vs The Miz – Singles match for the Money in the Bank contract

When and where to watch WWE Hell in a Cell 2020?

Venue: WWE Hell of Cell will take place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Date: October 25, 2020 (US) October 26 (UK and India)

Time: 7pm ET/4pm PT (US) 12am (UK) 4:30am IST (IND)

The Kick-off show will take place an hour before the scheduled start of the main show.

You can watch WWE Clash of Champions 2020 on the WWE Network. New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

If you are in the US and do not have the WWE network, then you’ll need to contact your local cable provider and pay a separate fee to watch.

If you are in the UK and without a WWE network subscription you can buy WWE Clash of Champions on pay-per-view via BT Sport Box Office.

Viewers in India can watch it live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India.

