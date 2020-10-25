WOL vs NEW Fantasy Team Prediction: Clinical Wolverhampton slowly finding their feet in ongoing edition of the league.

After a jittery start to life in the Premier League 2020-21 with two defeats on the bounce, Wolverhampton have done well to get their house in order quickly. With two 1-0 wins on the spin, the club is slowly settling into its groove, a club showing that is going to be a firm contender for a top 6 spot in the league this season.

For the club, the bygone 1-0 triumph against Leeds United could end up being a defining moment in their season. Despite being put to the sword by Leeds United, Wolverhampton dug deep, showing resilience and resolve to keep themselves involved in the affair all across the 90 minutes.

And their guile and grit finally paid off with a massive deflection off a Jimenez strike seeing the side score the only goal of the day. What was more pleasing to the eye was the manner in which they controlled play after scoring with the team closing out the contest to pull off a second successive clean sheet.

Probable Winner

Where Wolverhampton dictated proceedings and hung onto their slender lead, Newcastle ended up falling apart in the tailend of their fixture. Despite cherishing a 1-0 lead for a magnitude of the tie, the side fell apart like a house of cards in the final stretch to go from 1-0 up to 4-1 down.

The defensive side of the game was once again guilty of the side’s downtick, a backline which Wolverhampton will find all too easy to pummel.

Team News

Just the one injury concern for the hosts with Jonny set to be out for a lengthy period in lieu of his injury.

Both Martin and Matt are yet to recover from their current injuries for Newcastle United.

Probable Playing XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Patricio, Boly, Coady, Kilman, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Saiss, Traore, Jimenez, Neto.

Newcastle United

Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Schar, Fernandez, Lewis, Joelinton, Shelvey, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin, Wilson.

Top Goal-scorer

Wolverhampton Wanderers – Raul: 3 Goals.

Newcastle United – Wilson: 4 Goals, 1 Assist.

WOL vs NEW Fantasy Team Prediction

Goal-keeper

Despite letting in four goals on the day, Karl Darlow was the recipient of no blame. The Newcastle United shot stopper was infact responsible for his side protecting their lead for so long with him pulling off a penalty save on the day.

Defenders

He’s played just two contests for Wolverhampton but Max Kilman has made a real name for himself in that small time. The CB ended up being conferred the man of the match award against Leeds United with him quashing anything sent down his way as he recorded a bevy of tackles and blocks on the day.

Roman Saiss is turning out to be a real valuable player for Wolverhampton. A mainstay of their defence now, he’s someone whose impressed everyone with not only his defensive positioning with attacking inclination as well.

Nelson Semedo is fast taking to the league like a fish takes to water with his fullback role according him a free hand to roam around the park. Completing the quartet from the home side is Willy Boly with a cleansheet extremely likely for the hosts today.

Mid-fielders

Utilised sparsely the last time around, a relatively fresh Ruben Neves is set to return for his one. The midfielder has been solid as ever for the side, spraying the ball all over the park for his side courtesy of his ball handling abilities.

Pedro Neto has looked lively in attack for the club, someone who has squared the ball in lethal positions for his counterparts. Newcastle United on the other hand will see us indulge in the services of Jeff Hendrick and Allan Saint-Maxim with both the players having recorded the one goal and one assist.

Strikers

In a side which has been largely wanting of any kind of attacking acumen, striker Callum Wilson has waged a lone battle. He’s top scored for the club with four goals and the one assist to see him be a must have pick for us today.

Wolverhampton will also see their leasing scorer represent them with Raul Jimenez winning the match for the side the last time around on his own merit.

Captain and vice-captain

Raul’s three goals see him captain our side while Neto is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Darlow, Saiss, Kilman, Semedo, Boly, Neves, Neto, Allan, Jeff, Wilson, Raul

