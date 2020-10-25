The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-7 on Saturday night in Game 4 of the World Series. The way they did it, specifically the final play of the night, warrants further investigation.

You’ve probably seen the play by now. With men on first and second base and trailing by a run, seldom-used Rays pinch hitter Brett Phillips stepped up against dominant closer Kenley Jansen, of the Dodgers. After working an at-bat, Phillips hit a liner into center field for a base hit.

Then all hell broke loose.

Trying to break down exactly how the wild play ended in a Rays win could probably be enough to fill a chapter in a book on baseball wackiness, but I wanted to scratch the surface and ask a simple question: Who, exactly, was to blame for what happened?

First, let’s watch the play itself:

Soak it in. Let it wash over you.

When figuring out who to blame on this, I’m going to jump out ahead of this investigation and spoil it a bit for you: There is no one culprit. We’ve got a classic Murder on the Orient Express situation here: Just about everyone is to blame for this.

But let’s dive in and figure out who deserves the most blame.

1

Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen



Jansen is the man who threw the pitch that Brett Phillips hit into center field. While it feels a bit unfair to blame him for the avalanche of ineptitude that would follow, he did start the proverbial snowball down the hill. He let Phillips make contact, and put the ball into play.

He may not have made chaos, but he created a world upon which chaos could reign. For this, he bears some responsibility.

2

Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor



Now we’re getting into the good stuff. Jansen gave up the hit which would have brought the runner from second into score, leading to a tie game and extra innings. A routine play that, while unfortunate for the Dodgers, was not the end of the world. It was Taylor, sweet Taylor, who first opened up the scenario where Dodgers fans began to consider the end of the world.

Taylor’s casual flip without securing the ball sent it flinging away from him, and sent Rays DH Randy Arozarena sprinting around second, and getting the green light to go home. Taylor, meanwhile, would somewhat redeem himself by retrieving the ball and hitting cutoff man Max Muncy.

Still, at this point, the Dodgers had not lost the game. That was to come.

3

Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy



In a chain reaction of chaos, it is tempting to place equal blame at every step of the process. Yet here I am to say that Max Muncy was a totally inert part of this disaster, and deserves no blame for what was to come. Muncy was in position to receive his cutoff throw, turned home, and made the smart decision to put the ball in the glove of the catcher.

If people want to nitpick and said the toss was slightly behind the catcher, they are free to do so, but I am here to say this is a blameless man. Mr. Muncy, you’re free to go.

4

Dodgers catcher Will Smith



Dodgers catcher Will Smith did everything right here. He took the cutoff throw, turned his body quickly, and went to make the tag on the charging Arozarena.

Ah, hold on. He did almost everything right. See, he did all the above, but he forgot the baseball, which I’m told is an important thing to have when applying a tag. Smith, I’m sorry son, you’re a culprit here.

(P.S. I’m sure someone out there will have all sorts of thoughts on who was supposed to back up who here, and will dole out additional blame based on that, but I will leave that to the defensive positioning expert witnesses.)

5

Rays DH Randy Arozarena



Arozarena isn’t on the Dodgers, so can’t be blamed for this, but I just want to quickly recognize how instrumental he was in all this. I’m throwing terrible metaphors all over the place, but if we go back to the chemical reaction one, his bananas baserunning was the catalyst that got everything going here.

My favorite moment of the entire thing is the about .6 seconds when he thinks he’s out, desperately turns to third with just shame soaking through him, and then realizing he’s been bailed out by the drop ball, the about face, then hilarious headfirst dive and collapse on the plate. What a moment.