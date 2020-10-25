Supremacy in the AFC will be on the line when the 5-0 Tennessee Titans host the 5-0 Pittsburgh Steelers at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The game features the Titans’ potent running game against the Steelers’ stout defense. Led by running back Derrick Henry, Tennessee is averaging 157.8 rushing yards per game, which ranks fifth in the league. Meanwhile the Steelers are allowing just 285.2 total yards per game, second-best in the NFL.

For Sunday, William Hill has set the total for Henry’s rushing yards at 82.5 (-115 over-under) and the total for Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick’s tackles and assists at 5.5 (+110 over, -140 under). Those are just two of hundreds of different player prop bet opportunities for Week 7 of the NFL season. Before you lock in any NFL prop bets, you need to see what SportsLine fantasy and sports betting expert Jen Ryan has to say.

A finalist for the Best Football Series award from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association in 2016, Ryan is a fantasy football guru who also is a frequent guest on Football Diehards’ show on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio. Every week she goes in-depth on SportsLine on using Vegas lines to make fantasy decisions in both season-long leagues and daily contests.

So far this season she has been excellent with her NFL prop bets. She has gone 20-9 and is up $1,093 on her prop bets this season. This week, Ryan has attacked the NFL player props from William Hill and found five strong bets. You can only see them here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Week 7

Ryan loves Lions receiver Kenny Golladay to go over 5.5 total receptions (+110) in Detroit’s game at Atlanta. Golladay has just 14 receptions for 224 yards this season, but he has played in just three games. Over the last two seasons he had 135 catches for 2,253 yards and 16 touchdowns.

“Golladay topped this line just once this season, back in Week 3, but he has appeared in just four games,” Ryan tells SportsLine. “And he has been dominant in those games as Matthew Stafford’s favorite target with a 25 percent team target share.

“Give me all of the Golladay props. Receiving, receptions, scoring, all of them.”

How to make NFL player prop bets for Week 7

Ryan also is high on a quarterback to go over his projected passing touchdowns, and who it is may shock you. She says this wager will be a “cornerstone in many of my player prop parlays this weekend.” She’s only sharing who it is, and all of her top NFL prop picks,here.

What quarterback goes over his projected passing touchdowns total? And what other prop bets does Ryan love for Week 7? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Week 7 prop bets, all from the fantasy guru who has gone 20-9 and is up $1,093 on her prop bets this season.