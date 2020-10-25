It’s not often that we get excited about huge punts here at FTW, but Texas Tech’s Austin McNamara had the game of his life on Saturday against West Virginia. After booting a 74-yarder in the first quarter, McNamara blasted a punt out of his own endzone that rolled through the other endzone.

McNamara only gets credit for 87 yards here, because the line of scrimmage was at the 13 and it ended up in the endzone, but that’s cheating him of more than a dozen yards. He actually kicks it at around the four, and it easily rolls through the back of the opposing endzone. Unofficially, this is closer to a 110-yard punt, which is just mind-blowing.