The Buffalo Bills are on the road in week 7 when they face the New York Jets from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The Bills are coming off back to back losses to the Titans and the Chiefs, two of the best teams in the league right now, they are looking for a huge bounce-back game at the Jets today. The Jets are who we thought they were, still winless and struggling with Adam Gase as their coach. The good news is they will have Sam Darnold in the lineup today who will give them a boost.

Can the Bills get back on the winning side of the ball against the lowly Jets? Tune in today’s game, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

When: Tuesday, October 25

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Live Stream: via CBS All Access (try for free)

Prediction: This is a game where I can see the Bills winning by 20 points, they are eager and ready to get back to winning after two tough games. I’m sticking with the Bills to win by two touchdowns in this game.

Bet: Buffalo Bills -10

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Buffalo Bills (-10) vs. New York Jets

O/U: 45.5 (-110)

