The Dallas Cowboys will be on the road in week 7 when they face the Washington Football Team from FedEx Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys are looking for a bounce-back game after getting blown out by the Cardinals last week. Jerry Jones and some of the players have expressed their displeasure for their coaching and record. This is a big game for the Cowboys and we’ll see how they show up. Washington is coming off a one-point loss to the Giants last week and will have Kyle Allen back under center which should give them a bit of an advantage today.

This is a big-time NFC matchup that will have consequences later in the season, tune in, and see if the Cowboys can knock off Washington.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington

When: Sunday, October 25

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: Dallas is in a must-win type of situation today and I think they rise to the occasion after all the talk this week. Take the points and the Cowboys in a game they need to win.

Bet: Dallas Cowboys +1

