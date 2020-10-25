The Detroit Lions will face the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 7 matchup from Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams will be looking to capitalize on blowout wins last week and are hoping for more to come. The Lions are coming off a big 31-16 win over Jacksonville while the Falcons blew out the Vikings by the score of 40-23 in Dan Quinn’s first game as head coach.

The Lions will need to continue piling up wins if they don’t want to lose their coach, Matt Patricia. This should be a fun game to watch with a lot of scoring. Tune in today’s game, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons

When: Sunday, October 25

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: Both teams had nice wins last week and will look to continue that streak this week. The Falcons looked strong with Julio Jones back on the field, with that being said the Falcons looked strong over the Vikings last week.

Bet: Atlanta Falcons -2

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons (-2)

Over/Under: 54.5 (-110)

