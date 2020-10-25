The Green Bay Packers will head out on the road for the second straight week when they face the Houston Texans from NRG Stadium on Sunday.

The Packers are coming off a disappointing 38-10 loss to the Buccaneers last week when their offense just stopped producing after the first half. Hopefully, Matt LaFleur has made the correct adjustments to not let that happen again. Houston has struggled this year and is trying to stay in the playoff picture but they are in dire need of a victory to stay relevant this season.

Will Aaron Rodgers bounce back with the Packers and secure a victory against a struggling Texans team? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the game live.

Green Bay Packers vs. Houston Texans

When: Sunday, October 25

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: The Packers have won their last four out of five games and they are playing well. I’m still unsure as to what happened to their offense last week against the Bucs. Expect them to come out early and put some points on the board.

Bet: Green Bay Packers -3.5

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Green Bay Packers (-3.5) vs. Houston Texans

Over/Under: 56.5 (-110)

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.