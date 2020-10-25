“To me, being serious is an absence of character” – Big E on people asking him to be more serious in his quest for a world title.

The New Day was recently split up with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods taking their talents to RAW while Big E remained on SmackDown. The former NXT Champion, however, has been pursing a singles career for a little while now.

Also read: Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso Hell in a Call ‘I Quit’ match consequences revealed

Many have speculated that his current run could end up in a world title reign. There are a few noises however, that believe to do so, he will have to adopt a more serious persona and ditch his new day quirks behind.

E himself implied that it was a character he was willing to try when he claimed that New Day were yet to portray themselves as serious heels. While he may have felt a change in content of the character of the group was something that they should have done, he doesn’t feel the need to do that to himself individually, going so far as to say that it would be an absence of a character rather than adding another layer to it.

Big E on people asking him to be more serious

“I think it’s just a matter of situation,” Big E said. “If you prick my finger, I will bleed. Sheamus provoked me, so I had a reason to get in his ass.

It’s not that difficult.

But for me to suddenly revert to 2012/2013 me, I’ve already done that. It really wasn’t that enjoyable. To me, being serious is an absence of character, as opposed to adding another layer to my character.

I think there will be times where I need to be more serious, and I’ll show that. I’ll show an intensity that I think a lot of people can’t really show or portray.

But, in the same vein, I don’t want to lose what made me special, what made me unique. Because I feel like you’re gonna find powerhouses who are taller, who are bigger, who are faster, who can do things that I can’t do, but I don’t think you can find another Big E.

I don’t think you can find someone who has my combination of look, talking ability, presence. I don’t think you can find an exact copy to fill my shoes.

Big E- “I just want to evolve in a way or go down a path that makes sense for me”

That’s just how I feel. And I want to make sure that I stay in that lane. Because when I looked around in 2012, man. There was the Brock, there was Mark Henry, there was The Ryback.

I was kind of filling a similar lane and, to me, it’s always about trying to find a niche or an avenue that no one else is occupying right now. That’s important to me.

So there will definitely be times where I have to be more serious, and it might just kind of happen. But to suddenly have no evolution, or there’s no path, and I just suddenly decide that, “Hey, it’s 2012 me again,” doesn’t make a lot of sense.

I feel like to be really invested in a title program, or be invested in any program, you need to see that the wrestler, the talent, takes it seriously.

Winning means something. The titles mean something. And I think that’s an element of what it means to be serious that I need to connect with, but for me to just suddenly be devoid of character and just flip the switch, I don’t think really connects.

I just want to evolve in a way or go down a path that makes sense for me.

“To me, being serious is an absence of character, as opposed to adding another layer to my character.”@WWEBigE to @RyanSatin about people saying he should be more serious. pic.twitter.com/mAf4go6eDb — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 24, 2020

Click here for more WWE News