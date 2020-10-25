“That was the most memorable match” – Mick Foley comments on whether current WWE stars can top his Hell in a Cell match with Undertaker back in 1998.

Mick Foley is popularly known as the Hardcore legend. His status was immortalised when he took on The Undertaker inside Hell in a Cell at the 1998 WWE King of the Ring pay-per-view event at the Pittsburgh Civic Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Also read: When and where to watch WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

Not only did Foley get thrown off the top of the cell to the announce table, while taking a chokeslam on the roof of the structure, he fell through it and fell to the floor of the cell. This was only the second ever Hell in a Cell match. Foley, who completed the match despite suffering concussions, made sure it would never be forgotten.

Mick Foley comments on whether current WWE stars can top his Hell in a Cell match with Undertaker

“Well, I mean that was the most memorable match,” Mick Foley told Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling. “I wouldn’t say, I mean; I think on a lot of levels the superstars have had that much better matches inside the cell. But it’ll be tough to top that as far as being memorable. But I know that each WWE Superstar who steps in there has put a lot of thought trying to create memories that fans can rely on to for long time”

Hell in a Cell will take place this Sunday from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Five matches have been announced so far with three of them taking place inside the steel structure. A few more matches could be announced on social media before the pay per view.

Click here for more WWE News