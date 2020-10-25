“Thank you so much for continuing to believe in me”- Lewis Hamilton’s first words after smashing Michael Schumacher’s most wins record.

Lewis Hamilton broke one of the most historical records in Formula 1 after he claimed the P1 at Algarve taking his tally of wins to 92 overtaking legendary Michael Schumacher.

The Briton driver equalized Schumacher’s record in the last Grand Prix in Germany, and he did not even take a considerable gap to extend the difference.

After the race, Hamilton was surely overwhelmed with his achievement, and his staff was also rejoicing the feat they achieved together.

“You are re-writing the history books,” Mercedes tell Hamilton on team radio. Wolff adds: “Lewis, 92. 92.” Hamilton replies: “I naturally couldn’t have done this without you.”

“Thank you so much for continuing to believe in me, for continuing to strive for perfection. It’s such an honour to work with you.”

The win was not easy.

Though Hamilton’s victory was not easy, he earlier had to combat with his teammate Bottas, and then a cramp in the final laps of the game could have foiled the buzz, but Hamilton’s perseverance kept him in the game.

“Today was tough; it was all about temperatures. That was something with the setup, I pre-empted. We got some spitting right at the start, I had a good start but then into Turn Seven had a huge oversteer moment.” he said.

“I should have tried to defend from Valtteri, but I thought I’d come back later on, and that was what I was able to do. I could never have dreamed of being where I am today.”

“I didn’t have a magic ball when I chose to come to this team and partner with great people, but here I am and what I can tell you is I’m trying to make the most of it every single day.

“It’s going to take some time to sink in. I was still pushing flat out, coming across the line, and I’m still very much in race mode mentally. I can’t find the right words at the moment.” he concluded.