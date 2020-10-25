Already off to the best start in franchise history, the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks will try to go to 6-0 when they square off with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday Night Football at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Last week the Seahawks edged Minnesota, 27-26, to move to 5-0 for the first time in franchise history. Seattle is also 4-1 against the spread this season, while Arizona has a 4-2 ATS mark.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Seattle is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Cardinals vs. Seahawks odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5. Before making any Seahawks vs. Cardinals picks, you need to see what SportsLine’s resident Arizona expert, Zack Cimini, has to say.

Over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, he hit 60 percent of his NFL expert picks for SportsLine members. He also has an uncanny feel for the tendencies of Arizona, going 9-1 on his last 10 against-the-spread NFL picks involving the Cardinals.

Here are the NFL odds and trends for Seahawks vs. Cardinals:

Seahawks vs. Cardinals spread: Seattle -3.5

Seahawks vs. Cardinals over-under: 54.5 points

Seahawks vs. Cardinals money line: Seattle -185, Arizona +165

SEA: QB Russell Wilson leads the league in passing touchdowns (19)

ARI: Cardinals rank second in scoring defense (18.7 points per game)

Why the Seahawks can cover

Russell Wilson is having an MVP-caliber season. The Seattle quarterback leads the league in passer rating (129.8) and passing touchdowns (19) and ranks second in completion percentage (72.8) and yards per attempt (8.9).

Wilson’s 19 passing touchdowns are the second-most through five games in NFL history. With Wilson leading the way, the Seahawks average a league-best 33.8 points per game. In addition, Seattle has dominated the series in Arizona. In the last seven meetings at State Farm Stadium, the Seahawks are 6-0-1 straight-up. The average margin in those seven games is 13.9 points.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Arizona has one of the best rushing attacks in the league. Led by running back Kenyan Drake and fleet-footed quarterback Kyler Murray, the Cardinals average 161.0 rushing yards per game. That ranks fourth in the NFL, only 8.5 yards shy of the top rushing team in the league, Cleveland.

In addition, the Arizona offense has a good matchup going against the Seattle defense. The Seahawks have allowed 1,852 pass yards (370.4 per game) this season, the most ever by a team in its first five games. They’ve also allowed 2,356 total yards (471.2 per game), the second most by a team in its first five games. Only the 1950 Colts (2,431 yards) allowed more. Arizona is reportedly expecting DeAndre Hopkins, who is officially listed as questionable with an ankle injury, to play.

How to make Seahawks vs. Cardinals picks

Cimini is leaning over the total.

Who wins Cardinals vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Cardinals spread you should jump on, all from the NFL expert who’s 9-1 on Arizona picks, and find out.

