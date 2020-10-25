Su Yung makes surprise return to win Impact Knockouts Championship Bound for Glory. The Undead Bride replaced Kylie Rae in the match.

Deonna Purrazzo was scheduled to defend her Knockouts Championship against Kylie Rae at Impact’s Bound for Glory PPV. However, the challenger did not appear for the match. Purrazzo then issued an open challenge for any woman or even man in the back only for the Undead Bride to make her surprise return.

Yung (who has been working as ‘Susie’ for a while now) dominated the match early on. Kimber Lee, who was in Purrazzo’s corner, tried her best to help the champion vanquish her opponent with underhanded tactics. However, Yung powered through and captured the title after hitting a panic switch on Deonna for the pinfall victory.

PWInsider has reported that Kylie Rae was legitimately not at tonight’s PPV, and there is no word yet why.

In other Knockouts news, it was announced that the women’s tag titles will return at the Hard to Kill PPV on January 16, 2021.

