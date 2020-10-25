SS-W vs AS-W Fantasy Prediction: Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women – 26 October 2020 (Sydney)

Sydney Sixers Women will take Adelaide Strikers Women on in the League Match of The Women’s Big Bash League 2020 which will be played at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney. This is the first major Women’s league after the Covid-19 outbreak and some world-class players will be on display.

The Strikers won their first game of the tournament in a convincing way and would like to continue their winning momentum in this game as well whereas the first game of Sixers was abandoned due to rain. This can be a wonderful game to watch out for as there are some T20 superstars playing this contest.

Pitch Report – The pitches supported the pacers on the first day of the tournament and 140 can be a really good score here.

Match Details :

Time:- 9:00 AM, Live on Sony Six/HD

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sydney Sixers Women – Alyssa Healy (WK), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Marizanne Kapp, Done van Niekerk, Angela Reakes, Hayley Silver-holmes, Sarah Aley, Jodie Hicks, Stella Campbell.

Adelaide Strikers Women – Tahila McGrath, Annie O Niel, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Katie Mack, Amanda Wellington, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharin, Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Darice Brown.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

A Healy, E Perry, T McGrath, M Schutt, and D van Niekerk.

SS-W vs AS-W Team Wicket-Keeper

A Healy (Price 10) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Healy was the Man of the Tournament in the last Women’s T20 club and she is a wonderful player. She played with an S/R of over 155 last season and just cannot be dropped from the team.

SS-W vs AS-W Team Batsmen

A Gardner (Price 9) will be our batter from Sydney Sixers Women. Gardner is a wonderful player and was in brilliant form in the last series against New Zealand. She can contribute with her bowling as well in this game.

L Wolvaardt (Price 8.5) and A O’Neil (Price 10) will be our batters from Adelaide Strikers Women. Wolvaardt scored a brilliant half-century in the last game and would like to continue her good form whereas Niel opens the innings for her side and is majorly picked to manage credits in this game.

SS-W vs AS-W Team All-Rounders

T McGrath (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Adelaide Strikers Women. McGrath is a wonderful player who will open the batting for her side and is a wicket-taker as well. She picked 14 wickets last season and scored 327 runs with the bat as well.

E Perry (Price 10.5), D Van Niekerk (Price 9.5), and M Kapp (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from the Sydney Sixers Women. Perry is a superstar player and batted at an average of 93.80 last season and is a really good wicket-taker as well whereas Kapp is a wicket-taker and picked 15 wickets in the last season of WBBL. Niekerk, on the other hand, is yet another wonderful player who picked 9 wickets last season and is an asset with the ball as well. All three of them are match-winners.

SS-W vs AS-W Team Bowlers

M Schutt (Price 9.5), A Wellington (Price 8.5), and D Brown (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Adelaide Strikers Women. All three of them were brilliant in the first game of the tournament and combined 8 wickets between them. Schutt is one of the most influential bowlers of Australia whereas Wellington picked 16 wickets in the last season.

Match Prediction: Sydney Sixers Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Ellyse Perry and Tahila McGrath

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Alyssa Healy and Amanda Wellington

